Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.64.

Shares of LOW opened at $264.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.54. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $201,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock?in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi?month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near?term restructuring costs and longer?term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short?term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer?term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell?off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price?target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near?term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

