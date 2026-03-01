Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $586.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.91.

SPOT opened at $514.02 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.63. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 998.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

