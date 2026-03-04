iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,894 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 37,883 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,951 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

LQDH traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

