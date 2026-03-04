Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,852,420 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 29th total of 2,333,055 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 711,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 711,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. 1,138,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high?flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.