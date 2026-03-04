Reviewing Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) & ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporacion America Airports and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 1 1 6 0 2.63 ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than ANA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and ANA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion N/A $282.67 million $1.10 24.32 ANA $14.85 billion 0.61 $1.01 billion $0.42 9.24

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 9.39% 11.64% 4.20% ANA 6.47% 12.84% 4.23%

Summary

Corporacion America Airports beats ANA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

