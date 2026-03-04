Head-To-Head Contrast: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hermes International pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kenvue pays out 107.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenvue has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kenvue is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Hermes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.72% 19.72% 7.72% Hermes International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Kenvue has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermes International has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and Hermes International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 12 3 0 2.20 Hermes International 0 3 0 2 2.80

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Hermes International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Hermes International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.12 billion 2.30 $1.47 billion $0.77 23.60 Hermes International $18.10 billion 12.99 $5.12 billion N/A N/A

Hermes International has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Summary

Kenvue beats Hermes International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Hermes International

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

