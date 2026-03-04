Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,473 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 7,018 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CVY stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 349.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies. The universe of securities within the Index includes United States-listed common stocks, American depositary receipts (ADRs) paying dividends, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.