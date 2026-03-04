Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Short Interest Update

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 426,467 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 29th total of 535,764 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stardust Power
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDST. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stardust Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stardust Power during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Stardust Power in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stardust Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stardust Power Trading Down 2.3%
NASDAQ SDST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 46,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,601. Stardust Power has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Stardust Power
About Stardust Power
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stardust Power
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.