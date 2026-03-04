RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,504 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 29th total of 14,818 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance
Shares of RF Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RF Acquisition Corp II
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.