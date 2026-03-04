RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,504 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 29th total of 14,818 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of RF Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

RF Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware whose common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols RFAIR and RFAIW. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank check company, RF Acquisition Corp II holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account pending identification and completion of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.

