Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 23,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.6740.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj is a Finnish financial services company headquartered in Helsinki, primarily engaged in insurance operations. The group’s core business centres on property and casualty insurance through its main subsidiary, If P&C Insurance, which serves customers across the Nordic countries and the Baltic region. If P&C offers a comprehensive range of products covering personal and commercial lines, including motor, home, liability and marine insurance, supported by a network of local offices and digital service channels.

In addition to property and casualty underwriting, Sampo maintains a life insurance and wealth management arm via Mandatum Life, which provides unit-linked life and pension insurance products, investment funds and private banking services.

