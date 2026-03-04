Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 and last traded at GBX 109. Approximately 1,186,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 683,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £182.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.37.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmentum Fintech had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 187.74%.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.