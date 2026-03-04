iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.73. 110,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 794% from the average session volume of 12,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 608.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

