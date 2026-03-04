FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Lowered by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.18 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

