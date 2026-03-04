FY2027 EPS Estimate for Hammer Technology Raised by Analyst

Hammer Technology Holdings Corp. (CVE:HMM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for Hammer Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Scotiabank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Hammer Technology Stock Performance
