HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for HRMY FY2026 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.66. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRMY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $139,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,955.15. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,040,172.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $1,932,256 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

