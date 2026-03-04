Noble Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for Perfect

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perfect in a report issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

PERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perfect has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Perfect stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Perfect has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERF. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perfect in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Perfect in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Perfect by 222.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perfect by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

