KRAQU’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:KRAQU)

KRAQU’s (NASDAQ:KRAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 9th. KRAQU had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KRAQU Stock Performance

KRAQU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. KRAQU has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

