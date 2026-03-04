Traeger (COOK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $135.05 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Traeger Price Performance

COOK stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Traeger has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Traeger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Traeger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.09.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

Featured Stories

