Traeger (COOK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $135.05 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Traeger Price Performance
COOK stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Traeger has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Traeger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Traeger
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.
Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Traeger
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.