Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.34. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company’s development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

