Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.78. 33,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 31,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SINT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sintx Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sintx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sintx Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CIO Gregg R. Honigblum purchased 65,000 shares of Sintx Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $255,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,270. This trade represents a 87.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $302,352. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Sintx Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) is a medical materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of silicon nitride-based biomaterials for surgical and implantable medical devices. Its proprietary silicon nitride ceramic combines mechanical strength, biocompatibility and intrinsic antimicrobial properties, positioning it as an alternative to traditional metal and polymer implant materials. Sintx’s primary focus is on applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation and dental implantology, where device performance and long-term biological response are critical.

The company’s core product offerings include silicon nitride powders for advanced implant fabrication and finished implantable components designed for interbody spinal fusion cages, spinal fixation hardware and trauma plates and screws.

