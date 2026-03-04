Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.62. 1,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

Get Point Bridge America First ETF alerts:

Point Bridge America First ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.826 per share. This represents a yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Point Bridge America First ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Point Bridge America First ETF stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Point Bridge America First ETF ( BATS:MAGA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp owned 0.43% of Point Bridge America First ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.