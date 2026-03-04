Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.82 and last traded at GBX 27.82. Approximately 322,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 579,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 67 target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mercia Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.93. The company has a market capitalization of £118.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercia Asset Management had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercia Asset Management PLC will post 0.9368771 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.