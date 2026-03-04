Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Down 12% – What’s Next?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.50 and last traded at GBX 101.84. 610,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 969,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.70.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Down 12.0%

The company has a market cap of £109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.15.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

