Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 57,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

