Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,050 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 29th total of 90,673 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 167,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10,377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,834 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,478,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 212,050 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 142,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 142,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VTES stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 220,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $102.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.