Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Short Interest Update

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,516 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 29th total of 15,776 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGPT traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. 41,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,222. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $672.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.