Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 5,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1701.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS: MRVGF) is a leading Australian property group engaged in the development, ownership and management of residential, retail, office and industrial assets. The company’s core activities encompass end-to-end property development, property investment and funds management, with a focus on creating long-term value through design excellence and sustainable practices. Mirvac’s vertically integrated business model spans project inception, construction and ongoing asset management.

In its residential division, Mirvac develops a diverse portfolio of apartments, townhouses and master-planned communities, particularly across Australia’s major population centres such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

