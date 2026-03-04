SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,849 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 29th total of 10,096 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 4.9%

NYSEARCA:QEMM traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 4,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

