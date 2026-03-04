AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,076 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 29th total of 10,489 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC grew its position in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:LODI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

About AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less. LODI was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

