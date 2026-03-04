4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.09 and last traded at $51.09. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

4imprint Group Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc is a leading international supplier of promotional products and branded merchandise. The company operates a direct?marketing model through a network of e-commerce platforms, offering a broad portfolio of customizable items including apparel, drinkware, writing instruments, bags, office supplies and tech accessories. 4imprint Group focuses on end-to-end service, managing product selection, design consultation, printing and distribution to corporate, non-profit and small business customers.

Originally established in 1985, 4imprint Group has expanded its geographical footprint across North America and Europe.

