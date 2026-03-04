Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,594 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 29th total of 106,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 89,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 4.7%

BBDO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 257,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,065. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

