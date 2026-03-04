Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICXD) Trading Up 57.1% – Should You Buy?

Zicix Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZICXD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.8899 and last traded at $2.8899. Approximately 229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,475,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Zicix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.53.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

