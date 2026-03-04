iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,999 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $122,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

