Fiduciary Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,321,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 526,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,233,000 after acquiring an additional 525,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

