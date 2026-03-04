Deepwater Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,953 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

