On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $59.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.9091.
ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Trading cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ONON opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. ON has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $61.29.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $937.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ON News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ON this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue with revenue up ~22.6% year-over-year; strong margins and profitability improvements were highlighted. On Holding (ONON) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: On reported full?year 2025 sales above CHF 3.0 billion and record-high margins — evidence of continued brand/consumer strength. On Holding Tops CHF 3 Billion in 2025 Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Sell?side bullishness remains — analysts’ consensus price targets imply meaningful upside and Telsey reaffirmed an “outperform” with a $65 target. Wall Street Analysts See a 28.36% Upside in On Holding (ONON)
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call option activity and a surge in option volume indicate strong speculative/bullish interest among traders. On Holding (NYSE:ONON) NYSE Composite Sees Call Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company filings provide management color on demand, channel dynamics and margin drivers — useful for modeling FY26 assumptions. On Holding AG (ONON) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company press release / Form 20?F filing summarizing results and disclosures. On Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance (~$4.3B) below consensus (~$4.6B) — the guidance shortfall is the primary catalyst cited by media and analysts for today’s decline. On Holdings’ shares crater as FY26 sales guidance spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Broader headlines and coverage describe a sharp intraday selloff on weak guidance (reports note declines as large as ~14% in related coverage). Swiss sneaker maker plunges 14% on weak guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Rising commodity/energy prices (crude near two?year highs) are a macro cost risk that could pressure margins if sustained. Crude Oil Prices Close to 2-Year High
About ON
On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.
On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.
