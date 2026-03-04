On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $59.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.9091.

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Williams Trading cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON during the second quarter valued at $138,641,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,152,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONON opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. ON has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $937.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

