Naixi Wu Sells 17,162 Shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 17,162 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,096.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,009.64. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, January 5th, Naixi Wu sold 12,448 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $45,684.16.

On Monday, December 22nd, Naixi Wu sold 6,354 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $24,526.44.

On Thursday, December 11th, Naixi Wu sold 10,386 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $46,113.84.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Naixi Wu sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $45,300.00.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.05.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.11 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a planned private offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031, which will provide material near-term liquidity to fund operations and growth initiatives. Investors should monitor the offering terms (conversion price, interest, covenants) to judge dilution and financing cost. indie Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Company announced a planned private offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031, which will provide material near-term liquidity to fund operations and growth initiatives. Investors should monitor the offering terms (conversion price, interest, covenants) to judge dilution and financing cost. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: EPS matched consensus at ($0.07) and revenue ($58.0M) was roughly in line with estimates; however net margin remains deeply negative. Analysts are mixed — several buy ratings remain but some firms have cut coverage; the average target (~$6.45) implies upside vs. current levels but consensus EPS remains negative for the year. MarketBeat coverage and analyst notes

Recent quarterly results: EPS matched consensus at ($0.07) and revenue ($58.0M) was roughly in line with estimates; however net margin remains deeply negative. Analysts are mixed — several buy ratings remain but some firms have cut coverage; the average target (~$6.45) implies upside vs. current levels but consensus EPS remains negative for the year. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO, COO, CFO and the President disclosed sizable share sales on March 2–3 (CEO sold ~90.6k shares, COO ~37.5k, CFO ~17.2k, President ~4.6k). The magnitude and concentration of sales by top executives can be perceived as a negative signal about management’s near-term view of the stock and increases free-float. InsiderTrades summary of recent insider sales

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 45,829.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $4.25 target price on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

