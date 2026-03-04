JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 122,610 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 234.9% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25,179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

