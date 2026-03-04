9,450 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Griffith & Werner Inc.

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UNH stock opened at $288.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded UNH to a “Buy,” arguing current pessimism is overdone and highlighting scale, AI-driven cost efficiencies, dividend yield and long-term growth from an aging population. Article Title

Seeking Alpha upgraded UNH to a “Buy,” arguing current pessimism is overdone and highlighting scale, AI-driven cost efficiencies, dividend yield and long-term growth from an aging population. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare Vision is partnering with Hadley to expand emotional support resources for people with vision loss — a reputational/consumer-care positive that can support the brand but is unlikely to move near-term financials. Article Title

UnitedHealthcare Vision is partnering with Hadley to expand emotional support resources for people with vision loss — a reputational/consumer-care positive that can support the brand but is unlikely to move near-term financials. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but not uniformly negative: some outlets report a consensus “Moderate Buy” and investor letters noting the company’s growth potential amid AI tailwinds, showing continued institutional confidence despite nearer-term issues. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains mixed but not uniformly negative: some outlets report a consensus “Moderate Buy” and investor letters noting the company’s growth potential amid AI tailwinds, showing continued institutional confidence despite nearer-term issues. Negative Sentiment: Leadership turnover at Optum — including the departure of longtime executive Heather Cianfrocco — and a reported reshuffle heighten execution risk as the company tightens pay raises, trims clinics and conducts layoffs to control costs. Investors see this as evidence of near-term margin pressure. Article Title

Leadership turnover at Optum — including the departure of longtime executive Heather Cianfrocco — and a reported reshuffle heighten execution risk as the company tightens pay raises, trims clinics and conducts layoffs to control costs. Investors see this as evidence of near-term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Scott+Scott and other plaintiff-law firms have opened investigations/alerts into UNH’s directors and officers for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties, adding potential legal liabilities and headline risk that can pressure the stock. Article Title

Scott+Scott and other plaintiff-law firms have opened investigations/alerts into UNH’s directors and officers for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties, adding potential legal liabilities and headline risk that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sector and company reporting point to rising costs and margin pressure (including warnings that the stock may not rally until certain cost metrics improve), which helps explain recent selloffs. Article Title

Sector and company reporting point to rising costs and margin pressure (including warnings that the stock may not rally until certain cost metrics improve), which helps explain recent selloffs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst models and fair-value estimates have been trimmed and coverage is increasingly mixed, reflecting uncertainty around execution and Medicare Advantage dynamics; that recalibration reduces near-term upside in price targets. Article Title

Analyst models and fair-value estimates have been trimmed and coverage is increasingly mixed, reflecting uncertainty around execution and Medicare Advantage dynamics; that recalibration reduces near-term upside in price targets. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other market pieces attribute the stock’s underperformance versus the broader market to the combination of the above operational, cost and legal headlines. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

