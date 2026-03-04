Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 17,773 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,806,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,963,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,520,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 312,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure. EFAV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

