Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.81%.The firm had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $546,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 446,178 shares in the company, valued at $62,531,846.70. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $350,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,993.10. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock worth $136,567,647. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

