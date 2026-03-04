Clarke (TSE:CKI) Announces Earnings Results

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Clarke had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 34.18%.The firm had revenue of C$18.83 million during the quarter.

Clarke Stock Performance

Shares of CKI opened at C$21.39 on Wednesday. Clarke has a fifty-two week low of C$18.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.14. The firm has a market cap of C$291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clarke news, insider Brosseau &Amp; Associates Inc. Letko sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,580,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,195,099. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is an investment holding company that invests in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. It operates in two segments namely, Investment and Hospitality. The Investment segment includes investments in a diversified group of businesses, operating primarily in Canada. The Hospitality segment includes the ownership and operation of hotels and the provision of hotel management services to third parties by Holloway. The maximum revenue for the company is generated from the Hospitality Segment.

