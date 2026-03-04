Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 53,187 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,452,000 after buying an additional 566,902 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,613,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,740,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 198,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 946,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson bought 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,436.24. This represents a 15.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Locke Peirce bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $151,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,360. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,076. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $80.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.