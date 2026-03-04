VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Releases Earnings Results

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. VersaBank had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 9.36%.
VersaBank Stock Performance
VersaBank stock opened at C$23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.62. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$12.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.52.
About VersaBank
