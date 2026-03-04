GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.3 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.760-0.800 EPS.
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,841.45. This trade represents a 46.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting GitLab
Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GitLab reported $0.30 EPS and $260.4M revenue (up 23% YoY), topping estimates and showing momentum in subscription growth. MarketBeat Q4 Release
- Positive Sentiment: FY27 EPS guidance above consensus — GitLab raised FY27 EPS guidance to $0.76–$0.80 (vs. ~$0.58 consensus), which supports better forward profitability expectations. Press Release / Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: $400M share-repurchase program — The board authorized up to $400 million for buybacks, which can be supportive of the stock over time and signal confidence from the board. BusinessWire Release
- Positive Sentiment: Product / ARR momentum — Management highlighted surpassing $1B ARR and the new AI agent platform as growth drivers, supporting the narrative of secular demand for DevSecOps tooling. Yahoo Finance Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: FY revenue guidance roughly in-line — FY27 revenue was guided to ~ $1.1B, broadly in line with consensus, leaving revenue growth trajectory a watch item rather than a surprise. Press Release / Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide missed slightly — Q1 FY27 revenue guidance of $253–$255M came in just below consensus (~$256M), which pressured sentiment despite the beat on EPS. Investing.com: Weak Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: After-hours/market reaction & headlines — Several outlets flagged that the guidance mixed bag (revenue miss + provisioned costs) led to after-hours weakness. That explains near-term selling pressure even with a Q4 beat. Benzinga: Stock Dips After Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts — DA Davidson and TD Cowen lowered ratings/targets this week, reducing near-term upside in street expectations. TickerReport / Benzinga Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & mixed institutional flows noted in data feeds — reports of significant insider sales and portfolio reshuffling by funds add to cautious sentiment among some holders. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls / Insider Data
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 650.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in GitLab by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
