GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.3 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.760-0.800 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,841.45. This trade represents a 46.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 650.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in GitLab by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

