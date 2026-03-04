Steven Bower Sells 507 Shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Steven Bower sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enpro Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NPO opened at $256.42 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average of $230.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enpro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 386,406 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enpro by 34.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 270,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 172,991 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 319,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.