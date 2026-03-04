Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,823,000 after purchasing an additional 189,147 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $65,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,833.92. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,853 shares of company stock worth $3,448,609 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,676.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

