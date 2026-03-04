Patrick Chuang Sells 20,000 Shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Chuang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $167,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,939.42. The trade was a 56.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GSI Technology Stock Down 7.5%
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.44.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%.The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GSI Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
GSI Technology, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory products. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was founded in 1995 and has focused its efforts on content addressable memory (CAM) and high-speed SRAM (static random-access memory) solutions. As a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker GSIT, GSI Technology leverages advanced architectures to meet demanding data-processing requirements.
The company’s core product portfolio includes ternary CAM (TCAM) devices, binary CAM (BCAM) devices and high-speed synchronous SRAM.
