Brokerages Set BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $38.88

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.8750.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 764.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman issued an investor alert alleging BellRing misled investors about 2025 growth and highlighted an alleged ~$2.9 billion value wipeout; urges losses submission and notes a March 23 lead-plaintiff deadline. BRBR Investor Alert — Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman issued an investor alert alleging BellRing misled investors about 2025 growth and highlighted an alleged ~$2.9 billion value wipeout; urges losses submission and notes a March 23 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor reminder about the class action and upcoming deadlines, soliciting investors who suffered losses to contact the firm. Pomerantz investor alert

Pomerantz LLP issued an investor reminder about the class action and upcoming deadlines, soliciting investors who suffered losses to contact the firm. Negative Sentiment: Multiple national firms (Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Portnoy, Gross, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, The Gross Law Firm) have filed notices or are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions, increasing likelihood of consolidated litigation and competing lead-plaintiff motions. Example: Frank R. Cruz notice on investor opportunity to lead the suit. Frank R. Cruz notice

Multiple national firms (Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Portnoy, Gross, Berger Montague, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, The Gross Law Firm) have filed notices or are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions, increasing likelihood of consolidated litigation and competing lead-plaintiff motions. Example: Frank R. Cruz notice on investor opportunity to lead the suit. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky and other firms cite Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims (alleging false/misleading statements or omissions), signaling typical grounds for securities suits that can lead to material settlements or judgments. Levi & Korsinsky filing

Levi & Korsinsky and other firms cite Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims (alleging false/misleading statements or omissions), signaling typical grounds for securities suits that can lead to material settlements or judgments. Negative Sentiment: Repeated deadline reminders (lead-plaintiff motions due March 23, 2026) from Rosen and others increase near-term media attention and trading volatility as investors assess legal exposure. Rosen deadline notice

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

