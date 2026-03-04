GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.7684 and last traded at $26.7684. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.5750.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDIFF. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDIFF

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.7%

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services is a Canada-based provider of integrated facility management solutions, offering comprehensive janitorial, technical maintenance and support services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company delivers customized programs designed to enhance building performance, occupant comfort and workplace safety.

Its core service lines include commercial cleaning, mechanical and HVAC maintenance, plumbing and electrical repair, energy management and groundskeeping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.